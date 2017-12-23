Could a plan to lower binge-drinking hurt businesses?

A PLAN to reduce how much liquor we consume could cause alcohol prices to sky rocket and our local pubs and clubs to suffer.

The draft National Alcohol Strategy, released recently by Federal Government ministers, has recommended a "minimum floor price” for alcohol.

The pricing plan would prevent the cost of all alcoholic drinks from dropping below set prices, with those in the industry expecting a base price of $1.50 per standard drink.

The draft proposal also outlines plans for a flat taxation rate for all alcohol, aimed at "lowering binge-drinking and preventing alcohol-related harm among individuals, families and communities”.

If it goes ahead, some of the most popular drinks Aussies love will skyrocket.

Wine could go from $10 to $45 and a carton of beer could rise from $47 to more than $50.

And the changes won't just leave the average drinker out of pocket.

The Club Hotel licensee Anthony Burrows said the draft strategy could also hurt regional pubs and clubs and came at a time when keeping a business open and profitable was already tough.

"The thing for me is that it is hard enough to make a dollar with all of the other liquor licensing laws, rules and regulations that we have to abide by,” Mr Burrows said.

"People don't realise that the ultimate end cost to open doors in the hotel sector is extremely expensive.

"There is all new licensing involved, new ID scanners that we have to put in.

"The National Alcohol Strategy means more pressure for us, especially because we are in a regional town.”

Mr Burrows said he believed raising the price of alcohol was just asking for trouble.

"If you are not a multi-million-dollar turnover business, I believe it will hurt, especially for those businesses in Bundaberg who have already been through a lot with the floods,” he said.

Mr Burrows said while there needed to be support for local towns, he understood the reasons behind the proposed changes.

"Whilst the requirements pose hurdles for venues financially, the desired end result is patron safety, which we wholeheartedly endorse,” he said.

The National Alcohol Strategy draft was created after three years of consultation by the Ministerial Drug and Alcohol Forum.

The forum wants to finalise the strategy by March next year, and it would be up to state authorities if they wanted to take any of its recommendations on board.

To view the draft National Alcohol Strategy or find out more, go to http://bit.ly/2Bb6sym.