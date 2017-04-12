28°
Business

Could $93m share market wipe-out spell doom for Reject Shop?

Dana McCauley | 12th Apr 2017 6:55 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN was the last time you put a trip to The Reject Shop on your to-do list?

If you can't remember, you're not alone - and that's a big problem for the discount chain, which is scrambling to stay afloat after investors wiped $93 million from its value in the wake of a dramatic profit downgrade.

A massive 40 per cent drop in The Reject Shop's share price came after the company warned the market on Friday of expected second-half losses of at least $5 million. The stock has now fallen from $8 to $4.16 a share.

Retail experts say the bargain chain is suffering from an identity crisis, warning that it could meet the same fate as Clint's Crazy Bargains, which was forced to sell off its loss-making stores in 2014.

Reader poll

Do you shop at the Reject Shop?

  • View Results

It comes as the shrinking variety retail sector battles to sustain itself in the face of increased competition from discount department stores and online shopping, while Japanese chain Daiso muscles in on the action.

In a statement to the ASX on Friday, managing director Ross Sudano blamed "extremely challenging" retail conditions and a problematic merchandising mix for The Reject Shop's "disappointing" performance, which is expected to slash the company's full-year profit to $12.5 million.

"Recent sales results as well as feedback from customers tell us that, in attempts to broaden our focus on introducing new and fresh products, our merchandise mix has moved too heavily towards a focus on variety products," Mr Sudano said.

"This reduced focus on our everyday value and bargains, and its impact on our in-store promotional program, has adversely affected our foot traffic."

He vowed to turn things around by improving the retailer's product mix and tweaking its marketing activity and in-store presentation "to emphasise a stronger blend of everyday value".

But some commentators have warned that a more drastic overhaul of the brand is needed.

The Reject Shop in the new $30 million Stockland Kensington Shopping Centre.
The Reject Shop in the new $30 million Stockland Kensington Shopping Centre. Mike Knott BUN070417COLES20

REJECT SHOP SUFFERS 'LACK OF RELEVANCE'

The fundamental question confronting The Reject Shop, according to retail analyst Barry Urquhart, is: "Where does it fit in the marketplace?"

"It doesn't seem to fit in a category where people would say 'it's got to be on my shopping list'," Mr Urquhart said.
He said the retailer was plagued by a lack of relevance, not just competitive pressures.

While Woolworths was known as the "fresh food" destination, Coles for its "everyday low prices" and Aldi for private-label essentials like laundry powder, he said, The Reject Shop had lost its unique selling point.

"If they're not famous for anything, it comes down to: how relevant are they to consumer needs and expectations?" Mr Urquhart said. "And therefore, they fall off the shopping list."

He said while in the past The Reject Shop had a clearly defined offering that appealed to the impulse buyer, its efforts to adjust to the new economic reality had failed.

These days, he said, "value shoppers don't want 'reject', end-run types of products; they want value."

And while up to 68 per cent of shoppers were still on the hunt for a bargain, they were accustomed to rampant discounting at department stores - and expected brands to have an online presence where they could "window shop" and compare prices.

"The problem is that The Retail Shop does not appear to have established a new presence in the marketplace," Mr Urquhart said.

'THEY'VE LOST THEIR DIRECTION'

Retail analyst Geoff Dart of DGC Advisory agreed, saying it was no longer a "destination".

"They've painted themselves in the corner with the brand," Mr Dart said. "They just don't know who they are; they've lost their direction and value proposition."

He said Daiso was beating The Reject Shop at its own game when it came to homewares, while Typo had cornered the stationary market and Chemist Warehouse was dominating health and beauty.

"They can't compete with the supermarkets on all the dry goods and grocery and cleaning products," he said. "They can't compete on garden products and you've got [generic] $2 shops ... They just don't mean anything anymore."

Reject Shop managing director Ross Sudano.
Reject Shop managing director Ross Sudano.

A SECTOR IN DECLINE

As the major player in a sector that has been shrinking for years, The Reject Shop is in a difficult position.

According to IbisWorld's latest report on the industry, published in January, the retailer lays claim to a 38 per cent share of Australia's $2.2 billion discount variety store market.

Over the past five years, it has embarked on a rapid store expansion program, which boosted revenues but also drove up operating costs.

The Reject Shop now employs more than 5500 people and operates 349 stores, selling food, cosmetics, toiletries, furniture, kitchenware, sporting equipment, toys and other household merchandise.

The company has previously flagged plans to reduce costs, improve efficiencies and rationalise marketing expenditure in an effort to boost profit margins.

Competition from discount department stores like Big W and Kmart was a significant threat, wrote IbisWorld analyst Brian Lo.

"These stores generally offer better service and product quality as well as a larger shopping environment," Mr Lo wrote.

And while their prices tended to be slightly higher than variety stores like The Reject Shop, he said, Big W and Kmart had the benefit of economies of scale, allowing them to buy stock at a cheaper price.

Meanwhile, he said, the market conditions that had fuelled discount stores' rise had now reversed, with consumer sentiment projected to recover in the next five years while discretionary spending continues to fall.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  business reject shop

Major projects on new CEO's agenda

Major projects on new CEO's agenda

SPEARHEADING major projects, budget talks and taking the time to meet Bundaberg Regional Council's 800-plus employees are on CEO Steve Johnston's to do list.

Probe into 'leaks' by council over Donaldson

INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED: Bundaberg Regional Council is under investigation after confidential information about Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson was leaked to the media.

Anti-corruption body launches investigation

Opposition wants clarity over industry plans for port

PUBLIC FORUM: LNP Leader Tim Nicholls at the Rowers on the River rooms in Bundaberg.

Donaldson says development scheme being prepped

Last chance to get FREE Hoselink kit!

Don't miss out on this reely great deal!

Offer ends midnight Wednesday!

Local Partners

Bundy's million dollar lotto prize unclaimed

ONE million dollars remains unclaimed after the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw.

The fruit, vegies to be worst affected by Debbie's wrath

NO SHORTAGE: Rachel Erbacher of Erbacher's Fruit Shed says there are plenty of fruit and vegetables on offer despite the impact of Cyclone Debbie.

You won't pay more yet, but it's a matter of time

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Go back in time at Tegege this weekend

FUN DAY: Lane Cook, Braxton Cook, Brandon Witcher and Lawson Cook at the Tegege Yesteryear Rally.

Tractors, broom making, goats and more

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

Where did it all go wrong for Jenna Elfman?

SINCE Dharma and Greg, Elfman hasn’t been able to catch a break. Not only has her film career gone south but every series she’s been cast in has been a failure.

New Hitz host joins Trace in the mornings

NEW COUPLE: Tracey Sergiacomi and her new HitzFM co-host, Matthew Ambrose.

Matthew Ambrose is here

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

Original red Power Ranger Austin St John, from the in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series, will be a guest at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo on the Gold Coast.

AUSTIN St John returning to our shores to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Quantum leap for Samsung's new QLED range

The new Samsung QLED range, Q9 version.

Samsung's new range of televisions proves bigger can be better

Married At First Sight: Sean has 'found new love'

Susan and Sean seem like the perfect couple on Married At First Sight.

Has Married At First Sight’s “horseman” Sean Hollands found love?

First look at Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok.

THOR and The Hulk face off gladiator-style in teaser trailer.

INDEPENDENT DUAL LIVING

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

RELOCATE YOUR BUSINESS HERE

3/42 Johanna Boulevard, Kensington 4670

Commercial An excellent opportunity exists for relocating your business and super fund purchase ... $115,000 + GST

An excellent opportunity exists for relocating your business and super fund purchase for very little outlay. Positioned in the main commercial growth area of...

ROOM TO GROW

1 Lady Mary Tce, Gympie 4570

Commercial RE/MAX Precision is pleased to offer For Sale the Freehold Going Concern ... $995,000 + SAV

RE/MAX Precision is pleased to offer For Sale the Freehold Going Concern interest in The Australian Hotel Gympie Queensland. andbull; Historic hotel with six...

SECLUDED PROPERTY- 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

CITY FRINGE ACREAGE IN TIGHTLY HELD POCKET

66 Langbeckers Road, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 4 $398,000

Situated in a highly-sought after and tightly held city fringe acreage area just 10 minutes to Bundaberg's central Post Office you will find this appealing home on...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $299,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

OFFERS WANTED NOW! MOTIVATED SELLER!

16 Buchan Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Sought after Location - 2 Living Areas - Swimming Pool - Undercover Entertaining andbull; Well presented family home on fully fenced 700m2 allotment. andbull; 3...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

SOMETHING A LITTLE SPECIAL ON THE COAST

10 Knudsen Street, Elliott Heads 4670

House 2 1 3 $310,000

Melaleuca is situated a few homes back from the beautiful Coral Sea, nestled among a very private serene setting. Not very often a property like this becomes...

4B/R ON 1.36HA BELOW REPLACEMENT VALUE

98 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers above...

SUBMIT OFFERS 4 B/R double brick home -large home ideal family living on 3 +acres only 10 minutes drive to Bundaberg. Owner selling for less than replacement...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

BARGAINS: Bundy region block sells for $8000

The home at 6 Eriksen St sold for $125,000 at a council auction.

Bundaberg Regional Council auctioned two lots with unpaid rates

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!