Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Cough sparks vicious shopping trolley showdown

Geoff Egan
by and Geoff Egan
4th Sep 2020 3:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A trolley fight in a Coles meat aisle left a woman bruised after she coughed on another woman.

Amanda Gail Lee pleaded guilty at Pine Rivers Magistrates Court to assault occasioning bodily harm.

In August 2018 Lee was shopping in North Lakes Coles.

The court heard she and 28-year-old woman were near each other in the meat aisle and the 28-year-old coughed towards Lee.

letterspromo

The two got into an argument and began pushing their trolleys at each other.

The court heard the 28-year-old called Lee a "stupid b****" and Lee rammed her trolley into the other ladies leg causing bruising.

The court heard the case was "unusual" as Lee had not initiated the fight but had caused the injury.

Only a week before the offence Lee had changed medication which contributed to her behaviour on the day.

The court heard Lee had not committed any offences in the since the incident.

She was placed on a $300 good behaviour bond for six months. No conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Cough sparks vicious shopping trolley showdown

coles crime offbeat shopping trolley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes flow for angler after Lake Awoonga tragedy

        Premium Content Tributes flow for angler after Lake Awoonga tragedy

        News The victim of last night's marine accident has been identified.

        Nuts about macadamias? Enjoy a day filled with giveaways

        Premium Content Nuts about macadamias? Enjoy a day filled with giveaways

        News Marking the start of the new season and next year’s crop, macadamia trees are now...

        Demolition starts soon to make way for new fast food outlet

        Premium Content Demolition starts soon to make way for new fast food outlet

        News The operational works application for the new Hungry Jack’s has been given the...

        Get set for the weekend at one of our beautiful beaches

        Premium Content Get set for the weekend at one of our beautiful beaches

        News “This week has been surprisingly good for local board-riders... throwing up clean...