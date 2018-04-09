Cottrell's ready for a grand final battle at Gold Coast

Kelsey Cottrell will play in the fours final at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.

COMMONWEALTH GAMES: Sunshine Coast's Kelsey Cottrell is hopeful the "fighting spirit” displayed by her Australian teammates throughout a tough Commonwealth Games campaign will again come to the fore as they fight for gold in the fours final.

Cottrell and her teammates managed to narrowly topple Canada 10-9 in a hotly contested semi-final on the greens of Broadbeach Bowls Club yesterday to earn a berth in the golden decider against South Africa today.

That win also guaranteed them a medal, but Cottrell admitted they were lucky to come away with the victory.

"It was the closest match we've had which is hard to believe because we'd already had a couple of games go down to the wire,” she said.

Her team's previous two matches against Malaysia were also tight tussles with Australia coming out on top 14-13 in the final pool match and again in the quarter-final 14-12.

Although it had been a tough road, she believed it was one which would work to Australia's advantage as they take on the discipline's defending Commonwealth champions South Africa.

"You remember those close ones and how tough it was and I think that we've shown some pretty good fighting spirit these last couple of days to make sure that we're there in that final game,” she said.

"I think we probably need to replicate how we played against Malaysia in our quarter-final match (to win gold).

"We all played really well in that one so if we can replicate that we'll give it our best shot.

"Every game is a little bit different and we can only do the best we can and if they play really well you've got to hope that we can match it with them.”

While there is plenty of pressure, Cottrell said her team was in a good frame of mind heading into the final.

"To be playing the gold medal match knowing that you've already got a silver in the bag is kind of relaxing and we'll just go out there give it our best shot and go for the gold,” she said.

Before she gets a chance to roll for gold Cottrell will begin her pairs campaign.

"I'm kind of looking forward to that and I think it will be a good chance to be on the green and get some practice in before the final,” she said.

Her pairs match will start at 9am, the fours final is 12.15pm.