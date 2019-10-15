Costs revealed to attend a top school in Bundy
BUNDABERG'S richest school rakes in more than $72.9 million in three years and parents wanting to send their kids to the region's most expensive school have to fork out $6502, tightly held school statistics reveal.
An independent analysis of school financial records from the MySchool website have shown the massive amount of money some schools make every year, and how little some schools are forced to scrape by on.
The figures revealed Shalom College had a higher gross income than any other school in the Bundaberg region.
The school made a gross income of $72.9 million, according to financial records from the three most recently available years.
The region's second richest school was Bundaberg State High School, in Bundaberg South, which had a gross income of $61.6 million.
The school with the third highest gross income was Kepnock State High School, in Bundaberg, which made $57.6 million.
The figures include all fees, charges and parental contributions as well as State and Federal Government funding and any other private sources over the 2015, 2016 and 2017 years.
It does not include any deductions for capital works or debt servicing. The analysis does not include special schools or schools that did not have complete financial data in MySchool for one or more of 2015, 2016 or 2017.
Lowmead State School had the lowest gross income of any school in the Bundaberg region.
It made just $1.1 million over the three year period.
The region's most expensive school was St Luke's Anglican School in Kalkie where the average amount parents had to fork out in fees, charges and contributions in 2017 was $6502.
Shalom College, had the Bundaberg region's second highest average parental contributions with $3706.
The school with the third highest parental contributions was Bundaberg Christian College where the average contribution was $3313.
Region's richest schools
Shalom College: $72.9 million
Bundaberg State High School: $61.6 million
Kepnock State High School: $57.6 million
St Luke's Anglican School: $41.8 million
Bundaberg North State High School: $37.5 million
Norville State School: $29.4 million
Bundaberg Christian College: $29.1 million
Isis District State High School: $23.3 million
Gin Gin State High School: $22.5 million
Bundaberg East State School: $21 million
Region's poorest schools
Lowmead State School: $1.1 million
McIlwraith State School: $1.3 million
Givelda State School: $1.3 million
Avondale State School: $1.4 million
Booyal Central State School: $1.6 million
Maroondan State School: $1.6 million
Dallarnil State School: $1.7 million
Coral Coast Christian School: $1.8 million
Wartburg State School: $1.9 million
Yandaran State School: $1 million
Region's schools that cost parents the most
St Luke's Anglican School: $6502
Shalom College: $3706
Bundaberg Christian College: $3313
St John's Lutheran Primary School: $3147
Coral Coast Christian School: $2416
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School: $1770
St Patrick's Catholic Primary School: $1765
St Mary's Catholic Primary School: $1642
St Joseph's School: $1140
Bundaberg State High School: $527