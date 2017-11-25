Costs put Paradise Dam plan out of reach

IT'S paradise by name and Maryborough independent candidate Roger Currie has a plan he believes could be paradise by nature for Mary River cane farmers.

The outspoken anti-Traveston dam campaigner and farmers advocate has a bold plan to pump water from Paradise south.

Mr Currie wants water from Paradise Dam to be made available to Mary River irrigation farmers.

With water a premium and water security always on the minds of farmers, it's not the first time the plan has been suggested.

Roger Currie. Valerie Horton

And while Paradise Dam owner SunWater says the dam has the capacity the service another region, the associated costs would all but make the proposal unviable.

"Paradise Dam would have the capacity to service another region, subject to purchase or lease of the available allocation by end users,” a SunWater spokeswoman said.

"A pump station and significant pipeline would need to be constructed and would require a long lead time for environmental and planning approvals and land tenure resolution.

"Pumping water from Paradise Dam to Maryborough could be achieved, however the capital and ongoing operational costs could make the water cost prohibitive for customers.

"If the proposal were not commercially viable, it would require third party or government support.”

The spokeswoman said SunWater currently had no plans to increase the capacity of Paradise Dam as there was sufficient water available to meet foreseeable demand.

Bundaberg Canegrowers chairman Allan Dingle reiterated SunWater's comments, saying the cost of getting the water to Maryborough and further south all but negated any other argument.

"It's almost unaffordable already,” he said.

"The energy costs associated with irrigation and then the added cost of getting it there - I couldn't see how it would be affordable.”

"How are you going to get it another 100km south?

"It's all well and good in theory but logistically I couldn't see how it would work.”