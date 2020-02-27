Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bank of Queensland chief executive George Frazis
Bank of Queensland chief executive George Frazis
Business

COSTS CUT: 145YO business to ‘refocus’

by Glen Norris
27th Feb 2020 10:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BANK of Queensland says it will cut costs, refocus its branch network and expand its digital offerings as part of a strategic revamp of the 145-year-old lender.

Bank of Queensland chief executive George Frazis said the bank would undergo a complete digital transformation using cloud-based technology and further investment in its Virgin Money digital bank.

Mr Frazis said the bank would deliver annual savings of $90 million by 2023 as it renewed its franchise offering, improved customer self-service and launched a new retail banking app. "The work is underway and we are starting to see improvements across key metrics including customer satisfaction, home lending and business lending growth," said Mr Frazis.

He said cash earnings this year were expected to be 4-6 per cent lower than in 2019, driven by better-than-expected income growth and improvement to impairment expenses.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sweeter price for our canegrowers

        premium_icon Sweeter price for our canegrowers

        News CANE growers finally have some positive news, even if it’s just for the short term, after a year of below average rainfall.

        Alleged stalker allowed bail with conditions

        premium_icon Alleged stalker allowed bail with conditions

        News Alleged Brown stared at hairdresser neighbour and another woman

        Sick predators using baby monitors to spy on kids

        premium_icon Sick predators using baby monitors to spy on kids

        Parenting Australian parents have been warned to check their security

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days