Costly trip to grocery store for French man

IT WAS a costly trip to the grocery store for French man Jules Nathan Guerinot.

Guerinot faced Childers Magistrates Court charged with driving an unregistered vehicle and driving unlicensed.

On Wednesday, June 14, the 20-year-old was pulled over by police on the Bruce Hwy near Childers.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaasen said at the time of the offence Guerinot told police he had never held a licence in France or Australia.

Guerinot's vehicle registration had expired on May 28.

Guerinot pleaded guilty to both charges and cringed visibly when Magistrate John Smith advised him that the total fine was $1000.

Guerinot was disqualified from driving for six months.