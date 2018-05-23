Costly night out gets woman banned from town's only pub

IN COURT: It was a night of partying at the Agnes Water Tavern on April 15 that turned out to be more costly than Alycia Jane Rasts expected.

AN AGNES Water woman has discovered that getting yourself banned from the pub in a one-pub town leaves your entertainment options rather limited.

For her behaviour she was given a lifetime ban from the pub and bottleshop.

She also got a $1000 fine.

In Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Rasts pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a licensed premises and having to be forcibly removed after she failed to leave.

Police prosecutor Andrew Blunt said Rasts had been celebrating a family member's birthday when she got into a verbal altercation with another patron at the pub who allegedly called her brother a "crack head".

Senior Constable Blunt told the court that as the altercation continued, Rasts had to be forcibly removed by security when she refused to leave.

But Rasts said she "wasn't resisting" and just wanted to let her sister know what was going on.

"After the incident with the bouncer, I apologised to him, I shook his hand," she told Magistrate Belinda Merrin.

"I wasn't resisting to go, I was asking if they could let me go so I could tell my sister I was being escorted from the pub.

"I had bruises all over my arms and around my neck from the two bouncers that dragged me out of there.

"The police officers said the bouncers skull-dragged me out of there ... but I didn't get to see the CCTV footage.

"I'm only a 48kg girl whereas two grown men dragged me out by the neck and arms."

But Ms Merrin told Rasts it was her behaviour that prompted security to physically remove her.

"If you'd left peacefully they might not have had to," Ms Merrin said.

Rasts agreed her actions were uncalled for.

"I am ashamed for my behaviour. I haven't drunk since then or been out since," she said.

"I was also given a life ban from the Agnes Water Tavern and from the bottleshop, which is the only place in Agnes."

In sentencing Rasts, Ms Merrin accepted that she was remorseful and had already been punished by a lifetime ban imposed by the tavern.

She therefore moderated the fine to $1000 for both charges with no conviction recorded, instead of fining Rasts the ticket amount of $609 for each.