Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Cartons of Victoria Bitter VB beer featuring Mark Ricciuto and Matthew Primus on the carton 08 Jun 2001. The cartons will be removed from liquor outlets following court action by SA Brewing Company.
Cartons of Victoria Bitter VB beer featuring Mark Ricciuto and Matthew Primus on the carton 08 Jun 2001. The cartons will be removed from liquor outlets following court action by SA Brewing Company.
News

COSTLY CARTONS: Banned beer lands mourning mates in court

Jessica Cook
26th Sep 2020 3:00 AM | Updated: 5:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO cartons of beer, reportedly bought with good intentions, landed two men in trouble for breaking a booze ban.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard Desmond Malcolm Morcom and Jason Paul Mckinley were headed to a funeral in Woorabinda when they were pulled over by police on August 6.

Asked if they had any alcohol in the car they said they had a carton of VB each in the boot.

The men claimed they didn't know Woorabinda was a dry community.

Morcom's defence lawyer told the court that although there was signage on the side of the road, the men didn't see it as they were travelling at night.

Magistrate Trinity McGarvie said she accepted their reasoning but keeping these communities dry was important to protect residents.

Morcom was fined $150 and a conviction was recorded.

Mckinley failed to attend court but he was also fined $150. However, no conviction was recorded.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHAT’S ON: Bright skies calls for week of fun activities

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Bright skies calls for week of fun activities

        News Here are just some of the ways to spend this weekend in Bundaberg.

        • 26th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        Sneak peak: New beauty business in town to take away stressors

        Premium Content Sneak peak: New beauty business in town to take away...

        News Owner Tracie Mathison said it was a dream come true to be running her own salon...

        • 26th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        How you could help give all kids chance to play sport

        How you could help give all kids chance to play sport

        News A Bundaberg not-for-profit organisation is delivering a free program to the region...

        • 26th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        The little bird that can swim like a fish

        Premium Content The little bird that can swim like a fish

        News Flocks hunt for food together and will sometimes co-operate with other birds such...

        • 26th Sep 2020 5:00 AM