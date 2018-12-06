Man charged over tourist’s death

Carla Stefaniak was last seen on November 27. Her body was found earlier this week and a man has been charged with her murder. Picture: Facebook

A dead body found in Costa Rica has been identified as a missing Florida woman, a report said.

The remains of Carla Stefaniak, 36, were discovered near the Airbnb where she had been staying in the Central American country, reports the New York Post.

A 32-year-old man was arrested for her murder, Florida's local TV station, WPLG-TV, reported.

Carla Stefaniak sent a text to her sister-in-law saying the area she was staying in was “sketchy”. Picture: Facebook

Stefaniak had travelled to Costa Rica to celebrate her 36th birthday, relatives said.

The last time her family heard from her was the night of November 27 when she texted her sister-in-law that the lights were going on and off.

"It's pretty sketchy here," she wrote in a text.

Her body was found by cadaver dogs on Monday partially buried in the ground and covered with plastic bags behind the apartment complex that housed her Airbnb.

Blood was found inside the apartment.

Carla Stefaniak was celebrating her birthday in Costa Rica. Picture: Facebook

The man arrested for the killing had worked at the apartment complex, the station said.

Stefaniak was supposed to return to Miami the day after she sent the text - and although she checked in, she never boarded her flight home.

An Uber driver who took Stefaniak sightseeing on the Tuesday and who was supposed to pick her up to go to the airport told the family he heard she left the rental home around 5am with her luggage and got into a mysterious car, according to the Miami Herald.

The Airbnb owner and local security guards told the family the same story.

But Stefaniak's family always maintained that the story "didn't make sense".

