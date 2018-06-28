Menu
Fairymead House gardens.
Council News

COST OF LIVING: Council freezes fees

28th Jun 2018 10:35 AM

MAYOR Jack Dempsey says Bundaberg Regional Council is doing all it can to alleviate cost-of living pressures in the community.

Today's council budget freezes charges for water access and household waste collection.

"Bundaberg is fairly unique among Australian councils in having retained responsibility for waste management, water and sewerage,” he said.

"In most other areas there are state or regional water authorities and waste management is frequently outsourced.

"We believe it's better to have our hands on the levers so we can minimise costs to ratepayers.”

The council has previously signalled new fees and charges for the coming financial year.

Cr Dempsey said there would be zero increase for some fees including:

  • Swimming pools admission
  • Entry to Hinkler Hall of Aviation and Fairymead House
  • Pensioner dog registrations
  • Airport car parking
  • Home and Community Care, neighbourhood centres, disability services and client transport
  • Some cemetery fees.

Cr Dempsey said Council was committed to minimising fees and charges while maintaining the highest-possible standard of service delivery.

"We know that average household incomes in the Bundaberg region are among the lowest in Australia and we have a large number of residents on pensions,” he said.

"The council can play a small but important part in reducing individual financial hardship and strain on household budgets.

"With regard to community care and disability services, by freezing fee increases for these important services we're assisting some of the most vulnerable people in our region.”

