Cost of cleaning up our CBD in the tens of thousands

BRIGHT and early every morning, Bundaberg Regional Council's dedicated parks and gardens team is busy ensuring the CBD streets are free from litter.

Council environment and natural resources spokesman Bill Trevor said litter control activities started as early as 4.30am and took up to three hours to complete.

"The volume of litter collected on a regular basis in the Bundaberg CBD is simply astounding, especially considering its close proximity to the Burnett River,” Cr Trevor said.

"On any given week, the street sweeper alone collects at least six cubic metres of rubbish, which fills three small skip bins.

"While some of this waste consists of leaf litter, the majority is rubbish.

"In addition, it is estimated that another 40 to 50 garbage bags, or four to five cubic metres, of waste is manually collected from urban streets and parks on any given week.

"This is made up of general waste such as wrappers, bottles, food scraps and nappies.”

Cr Trevor said it was difficult to put an exact dollar figure on its cost because the littering was so prolific.

"Without doubt the annual clean-up cost would be in the tens of thousands of dollars,” he said.

"This is time and money that could be better utilised in proactive parks projects that would benefit the entire community.

"I urge people to think twice before littering.”