Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Cost of cleaning up our CBD in the tens of thousands

HARD AT WORK: Bundaberg Regional Council parks and gardens staff member Billy Sarnadsky.
HARD AT WORK: Bundaberg Regional Council parks and gardens staff member Billy Sarnadsky.

BRIGHT and early every morning, Bundaberg Regional Council's dedicated parks and gardens team is busy ensuring the CBD streets are free from litter.

Council environment and natural resources spokesman Bill Trevor said litter control activities started as early as 4.30am and took up to three hours to complete.

"The volume of litter collected on a regular basis in the Bundaberg CBD is simply astounding, especially considering its close proximity to the Burnett River,” Cr Trevor said.

"On any given week, the street sweeper alone collects at least six cubic metres of rubbish, which fills three small skip bins.

"While some of this waste consists of leaf litter, the majority is rubbish.

"In addition, it is estimated that another 40 to 50 garbage bags, or four to five cubic metres, of waste is manually collected from urban streets and parks on any given week.

"This is made up of general waste such as wrappers, bottles, food scraps and nappies.”

Cr Trevor said it was difficult to put an exact dollar figure on its cost because the littering was so prolific.

"Without doubt the annual clean-up cost would be in the tens of thousands of dollars,” he said.

"This is time and money that could be better utilised in proactive parks projects that would benefit the entire community.

"I urge people to think twice before littering.”

Topics:  bundaberg cbd bundaberg regional council clean-up litter rubbish

Bundaberg News Mail
Hot weekend set to get a lot hotter today

Hot weekend set to get a lot hotter today

AS BUNDY enters the forecast hottest day of the heatwave today, the Bureau of Meteorology is urging locals to stay cool, hydrated, and to look out for others.

How Bundaberg home owners can save $5000 a year

Finance experts say that, based on an average 30-year home loan of $371,100, households could save $5412 a year in repayments with a few simple steps.

We show you how to make money from your home

How tech giant comes up with its ideas and innovations

Head of product innovation for Samsung Southeast Asia and Oceania Ken Ding.

“WE’RE willing to take risks and we’re willing to fail.”

Setback for sea cucumber firm in decade-old battle

More than 1500 sea cucumber species exist - some pretty, some ugly, some eaten as a delicacy.

Judge finds aquaculture firm is barred from making claim

Local Partners