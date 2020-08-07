Cosplay meet coming to beat the covid blues

ANDREW Wong believes there's nothing better than lifting your spirits with a little cosplay, which is why he has organised a special meet-up for Saturday, August 15.

Mr Wong said many conventions were cancelled in the wake of the pandemic, and he wanted to bring a little cheer to those in the region.

Cosplay is the art of dressing up as characters and it can be anything from book characters, to anime, cartoons and superheroes.

"Due to covid 19 restrictions since the beginning of this year many cosplay, comic book and gaming conventions were cancelled," Mr Wong said.

"Now that some restrictions have eased, on Saturday, August 15 at 11am there will be a small Bundaberg August cosplay meet held at Grim's Gaming & Hobbies at 8 Electra St, Bundaberg.

Mr Wong said it was his birthday on the 12th, so having a cosplay meet on the 15th was one good way he could celebrate with the wider community.

Mr Wong has long loved cosplay, and even appeared on Australia's Got Talent in costume.

He loves all things Marvel, Star Wars and Bruce Lee.

"We do have a small geek community in Bundaberg," Mr Lee said.

"When I get dressed up as a superhero I feel powerful.

"It gives me an endorphin rush, I feel happy."

Andrew Wong in costume.

Mr Wong said there were many types of costumes people liked to wear, from the simple to outfits costing hundreds and even thousands of dollars.

At the end of the day, it's all about the fun.

"We need something to refocus our minds on something fun and positive," he said.

The event will begin at Grim's and cosplayers can then walk to other nearby game and hobby shops, taking photos and having fun along the way.

Mr Wong asks that if anyone is feeling sick, they stay home.

There will be hand sanitiser at the event and attendees are urged to bump elbows instead of shaking hands.

Eventually Mr Wong would like to get a group together to go and visit sick kids in hospital.

To find out more, head to the Bundaberg Cosplayers group on Facebook.