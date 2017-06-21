Cosmetics giant lured to Queensland by sugar cane

A MAJOR international company turning sugarcane into high-end make-up and perfume will establish a new ­factory in regional Queensland in a coup tipped to pump millions into the economy and create much-needed jobs.

Amyris - which transforms cane into a sustainable product used in everything from ­vitamins to perfumes and ­cosmetics, replacing an ingredient otherwise sourced from sharks - will today announce it will build a new biorefinery in Queensland.

It plans to use the state as a launch pad into Asia.

The site is yet to be determined, with a feasibility study to be completed within three to six months, but regional ­cen­tres in the running include Bundaberg, Mackay and Townsville.

The deal was reached after negotiations between the state and Amyris, with Premier ­Annastacia Palaszczuk meeting with the company in San Diego yesterday.

