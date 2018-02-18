Menu
Cosentino works his magic in Bundy

Consentino in action doing a magic trick.
Consentino in action doing a magic trick. Simon young Solana Photography

THE business community was out in force on Friday night with 170 people attending The Bundy Club event at the Brothers Sports Club thanks to sponsors St Luke's Anglican School and Harvey Norman Bundaberg.

The crowd was entertained by Cosentino the Grand Illusionist.

Impact Community Services was the recipient of a $4890 donation from fundraising on the night.

The money will go towards a wide range of support, training and employment programs.

The Bundy Club has forged a reputation as one of the leading corporate engagement programs in the region.

Business membership inquiries are now open for the 2018/19 season. Phone Ingrid Barham 07 4153 8530 or email ingrid.barham @news-mail.com.au.

