Corruption watchdog won’t investigate UQ over claims

The state's corruption watchdog won't investigate the University of Queensland's highest-ranking officials after embattled student activist Drew Pavlou referred them for investigation.

The University of Queensland today confirmed the Crime and Corruption Commission had assessed the allegations made against the Chancellor Peter Varghese AO and the allegations made against the former Vice-Chancellor Professor Peter Høj.

"The CCC advised they would not take further action as there was no evidence to suggest corrupt conduct. The CCC considered the information provided and conducted their own additional research before making the decision to not take further action," a statement said.

"The University thanks the CCC for their efficient assessment of the allegations and their confirmation that the Chancellor and former Vice-Chancellor have no case to answer."

It comes after 21-year-old suspended student Drew Pavlou referred to The University of Queensland's two highest-ranking executives this year.

Mr Pavlou accused them of alleged corrupt conduct over their interest in protecting "mainland Chinese international student revenue" in a complaint to the Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission on May 28.

Mr Pavlou's complaint claimed that Mr Varghese AO and Professor Høj AC did not dismiss Dr Xu Jie as adjunct professor after he made public statements about Pavlou's pro-Hong Kong protest in July 2019, to protect the "lucrative" international Chinese student market.

The complaint also alleged the pair wanted to expel Pavlou over "trite and dishonest" charges.

The complaint against Mr Varghese AO claimed the Chancellor had used UQ resources to "spy on and prosecute Mr Pavlou via a concocted disciplinary hearing as he, together with the Vice-Chancellor and Dr Xu Jie wish to rid themselves of Mr Pavlou."

"That is the Chancellor, the Vice-Chancellor and Dr Xu Jie have colluded in corrupt conduct," the complaint said.

The complaint also alleged that Dr Xu Jie was "unsuitable and unqualified" for the position of UQ Adjunct Professor, School of Languages and Cultures, so claimed that the Chancellor had engaged in corrupt conduct when deciding to appoint Dr Jie to the position.

