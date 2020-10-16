Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Corruption watchdog apologises to Gladys

by Anton Nilsson
16th Oct 2020 9:50 AM

 

The ICAC commissioner has apologised to Gladys Berejiklian after a private transcript was accidentally uploaded to the internet.

The apology came as Daryl Maguire fronted the ICAC for a third day of questioning on Friday as the anti-corruption watchdog investigates whether he used his parliamentary privileges for personal gain.

The former Wagga Wagga MP was sensationally revealed as the NSW Premier's ex-lover when she took the witness stand on Monday.

Ms Berejiklian told the inquiry she and Mr Maguire were in a five-year relationship, starting in 2015. Mr Maguire elaborated on their relationship in his testimony on Thursday, revealing he told her about debts he had amassed to the tune of $1.5 million and plans to settle them through a deal involving land near the site of the Western Sydney Airport.

On Thursday afternoon, the ICAC accidentally uploaded transcripts documenting a part of the hearing that was held behind closed doors.

More to come

Originally published as Corruption watchdog apologises to Gladys

More Stories

daryl maguire editors picks gladys berejiklian icac nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

        End of an era: Bundy’s last movie rental shuts up shop

        Premium Content End of an era: Bundy’s last movie rental shuts up shop

        News Business owners open up about the tough decision, their gratitude to customers and...

        Woman’s continued criminal offending breaches probation

        Premium Content Woman’s continued criminal offending breaches probation

        News The court heard she had failed to report and committed other offences.

        Bundy kids showcase art in CBD festival for mental health

        Premium Content Bundy kids showcase art in CBD festival for mental health

        News “An easy way to socialise, get life back into the CBD, visit BRAG, walk the dog and...