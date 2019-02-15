Corrupt council bureaucrat sent to jail

A CORRUPT boss of Ipswich City Council who took more than $200,000 in bribes from contractors has been sentenced to five years in jail.

The prison time for Carl Wulff, a formerly powerful Ipswich CEO from July 2006 to December 2013, marks the heaviest penalty handed down so far following a Crime and Corruption Commission probe of the southeast Queensland city.

He was among four people sentenced by District Court Chief Justice Kerry O'Brien this morning.

"This is corruption going to the heart of government at the local level," Justice O'Brien said.

"They reality is that the corruption secured favourable treatment not available to those who were operating legitimately"

Carl Wulff has been sentenced to five years’ jail for corruption. File picture

Wulff, dressed in a suit with his hair cropped close, and bereft of his well-known red-hair toupee, received a four and a half year sentence for two charges of corruption.

He received a further six months for perverting the course of justice by trying to create a false version of events.

His jail time would be suspended after August 2020.

Standing in the dock with Wulff at Brisbane's District Court on Friday morning was former prominent businessman and lobbyist Wayne Myers, who received two and a half year sentence, suspended after serving six months in jail.

Myers, who had been good friends with the late ALP State Treasurer Terry Mackenroth", had pleaded guilty to helping arrange bribes to be funnelled to Wulff.

The court had heard in December that Myers had quickly offered to wear a wire to investigators once he realised the heat was on.

Sharon Oxenbridge, pictured outside court this morning, has been sentenced to three years’ jail, to be suspended after nine months. Picture: Dan Peled/AAP

Justice O'Brien also handed down a three-year sentence to Sharon Oxenbridge, Wulff's wife, which is to be suspended after nine months.

Claude Walker, a contractor working on Ipswich's recovery from the devastating 2011 floods, copped a three-year sentence to be suspended after nine months.

Walker had twice handed Wulff an envelope containing $2500, while a further 18 separate electronic fund transfers totalling $99,000 were later made to Oxenbridge's company Bojangles in 2012 and 2013.

Claude Walker arrives at the District Court in Brisbane this morning. Picture: Dan Peled/AAP

The payments were "camouflaged" by Oxenbridge being hired as a consultant, but she "did not render any services for these payments nor was it expected," the court heard in December.

The CCC had since 2016 been probing Ipswich council, and have charged more than a dozen people for various alleged crimes since.

That includes the once spectacularly popular mayor Paul Pisasale, who is facing charges including corruption, fraud and illegal possession of a sex drug. Pisasale has indicated he will combat the charges.