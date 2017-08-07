Correction: Man not eligible for parole after sex assaults

GUILTY: The man, 38, pleaded guilty to 22 offences and was jailed for 11 years for the most serious offence of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child, his step-daughter, when she was aged between 6 and 12.

A MAN who sexually assaulted four young girls and raped one will not be eligible to apply for parole until at least mid-2023.

Due to a misunderstanding, the NewsMail incorrectly reported the man, who had been in custody for 827 days, was released on parole after his District Court sentencing last week.

His Bundaberg lawyer, Thomas Bray, has clarified the sentence imposed by Judge Terry Martin SC.

The man, 38, pleaded guilty to 22 offences and was jailed for 11 years for the most serious offence of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child, his step-daughter, when she was aged between 6 and 12.

However, Judge Martin declared the offence a serious violent offence, and, as such, the man is not be eligible to apply for parole until serving a minimum of 80% of his sentence, 8.8 years.

And even after his release on parole, if granted, Mr Bray said the man would be on a strict supervised order until the end of his 11-year sentence.

Judge Martin imposed lesser jail terms for the other offences ranging from seven years and under. They will run concurrently with the 11 year head sentence.