Corporate plan ensures region is on the right track

Mayor Rachel Chambers says the corporate plan is vital for the region.

THE North Burnett Regional Council released a draft copy of its five-year corporate plan for the Burnett's future.

It's an important document that holds the council accountable for its actions and ensures the region is in capable hands.

North Burnett Regional Council Mayor Rachel Chambers said the council had a few areas in which it would like to improve.

"We need to attract and retain people to live and work in the region and diversify our economy to assist regional sustainability into the future," Cr Chambers said.

"Choosing to live regionally shouldn't limit our ability to access quality healthcare, education, transportation and telecommunications.

"We need to lobby and be innovative to find solutions."

Acknowledging the notion that actions speak louder than words, the mayor reiterated it was just the first step of the process.

"As with all thoughts they are only turned into outcomes via actions, so we also have another document called the operational plan," Cr Chambers said.

"The operational plan is a 12-month document where we clearly set a yearly list of outcomes we want to achieve and then set a monetary value beside each outcome which becomes our annual budget.

"So all up we will have five operational plans for the life of this corporate plan."

A united region is also on the list for the Burnett's future, Cr Chambers said.

"A united region is a strong region. Yes, we are six main townships and multiple villages who all have their own histories and futures, however, together we are one dynamic region," she said.

"We need to bring our staff, communities and townships together to work towards common goals.

"Ensuring the council provides value for money services, is customer focused and responsive to community need ensures good community outcomes."

The North Burnett Regional Council encourages your input.