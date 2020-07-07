Coroner releases trove of William Tyrrell documents

Documents detailing the investigation into William Tyrrell’s disappearance have been released for the first time.

The NSW coroner has released a trove of documents from the William Tyrrell investigation including haunting images of a Spider-Man suit rotting in bushland and a car belonging to a man who claimed he helped abduct the boy.

The documents, released on Tuesday morning, had only partly seen the light of day at the inquest into the three-year-old's disappearance earlier this year.

They reveal the full scope of the surveillance and shadowy tactics used by NSW Police's Strikeforce Rosann to try and gain evidence against a former person of interest Paul Savage.

Mr Savage, who has never been charged in relation to William's disappearance, lives across the road from the Kendall home from where the boy vanished in September 2014.

Missing William Tyrrell. Picture: AAP

He and washing machine repairman, William Spedding, were both thoroughly investigated by Strikeforce Rosann but no evidence was ever found connecting either man to the suspected crime.

Mr Spedding has also vigorously denied having anything to do with William's's disappearance and according to evidence presented to was in the audience of a local school assembly at the time the boy disappeared.

According to the documents released by the Coroner, in July 2017 Mr Savage set out on his morning bushwalk in the dense scrub that surrounds the mid-north coast hamlet.

Next to the dirt track, among the leaves, he saw scrunched up blue and red material - it was a Spider-Man suit nearly identical to the one worn by William when he vanished three years prior.

The Spider-Man suit placed on fire trail.

Paul Savage finding the Spider-Man suit.

He kept walking and ran into another local, John Casimir. They chatted, Mr Savage waved his hands about and Mr Casimir walked down to the suit - he would later tell police it would like a blue "piece of rag".

Neither men knew it had been planted by a specialist covert police team who were monitoring Mr Savage to feed information back to the strikeforce's then commander - Detective Chief Inspector Gary Jubelin.

The next morning the covert team watched Mr Savage return to the Spider-Man suit - he nudged it with his foot and then hurried home.

The covert police watched him run down his driveway and take out his mobile, an hour later plain clothed officers arrive and Mr Savage takes them to the suit in the bush.

Paul Savage being interviewed by detectives Gary Jubelin and Laura Beacroft.

That day the septuagenarian wrote in his diary "went for my walk again but found a Spider-Man outfit as I walked up the hill. It was about the right size for William. Hope it helps the police find the little bloke."

Three weeks later Mr Savage was interviewed by Mr Jubelin and Detective Sergeant Laura Beacroft at Port Macquarie where Mr Savage claimed he reported the discovery to police immediately.

"So if I look you in the eye now and say, I know you're lying … what would you say to me?" Mr Jubelin said.

"Well, I'd say you're badly mistaken," Mr Savage responded. "I am telling you the truth."

William Tyrrell wearing the actual Spider-Man suit in which he disappeared.

Mr Jubelin continued to prod Mr Savage, the documents reveal planting the suit and the interview were just a fraction of the police attention he was receiving in 2017.

The senior detective put it to Mr Savage his late wife, Heather, may have run William over the day he vanished.

"You're covering up for Heather because there was an accident … You would do anything for Heather," Mr Jubelin said.

"If she had hit him or something like that, she would've been screamin' the roof down," Mr Savage protested.

"She'd never have got over it. You didn't know my wife, she was someone special, believe me."

Images released by the William Tyrrell Inquest of point to point traffic camera registrations of vehicles driven by Ray Porter. Supplied

The documents also include traffic camera images of a white Holden Commodore station wagon belonging to Wauchope man Raymond Porter.

Mr Porter, now deceased, made headlines earlier this year when a nurse recounted what appeared to be a deathbed confession.

The nurse said Mr Porter tearfully told her he'd picked up William and his friend "Frank" in Kendall.

The dying Mr Porter did not explain who "Frank" was but the inquest heard Mr Porter was a known close associate of convicted paedophile Frank Abbott.

Mr Abbott has never been charged in relation to William's disappearance and the inquest is yet to hear evidence from him.

The traffic camera images reveal Mr Porter's car was moving around the region on the days before and after William vanished but September 12 - the day William vanished - the car did not appear on any traffic cameras.

Hospital records reveal Mr Porter was at Port Macquarie for dialysis between 9am and 3pm that day and there are no traffic cameras on the main route between his home and the hospital.

