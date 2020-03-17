Coronavirus special newsletter: All the latest in Qld

A BRITISH tourist has sparked fury after she defied health orders and flew to Hamilton Island after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

The woman was found on a Hamilton Island beach after NSW Health authorities alerted their Queensland counterparts. She's now in hospital in Mackay.

The island remains open with staff saying there is no need for it to be shut down.

Across Queensland there have been 10 more cases overnight.

Nationally, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned Australia is in for six months of chaos as the world faces its biggest public health crisis in a generation.

Health authorities say up to 150,000 Australians could die in the worst-case scenario where 60 per cent of the population are infected.

In Queensland, the economy is expected to bleed $2.5 billion over the next three years due to the devastating impacts of the coronavirus on every business.

The government has announced $500 million in interest-free loans for businesses to help them keep Queenslanders in jobs.

One Queensland mother has also launched an online market in a bid to help hers and other small businesses ahead of uncertain times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Miriam Tasker with partner Campbell James at their home. Miriam says isolation due to the threat of infection following her kidney transplant is an every day worry.

'This is our life': What it is like to live in isolation all the time

Right now, the biggest problem facing many of us is just getting basic supermarket items.

A new hour for elderly people failed to solve the problems with shelves bare in no time.

It comes as experts say Australians are not even buying what they should for a pandemic, with these suggestions being made.

There's also discussion about whether bans on events involving more than 500 people should go further.

Australia's National Cabinet will meet today to discuss the possibility of banning groups of more than 100 people from gathering inside.