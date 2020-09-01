Menu
Residents in pandemic-ravaged jurisdictions are ‘absolutely’ fleeing to the Northern Territory, Chief Minister Michael Gunner has said.
Politics

‘Coronavirus refugees’ fleeing to the NT from other states

by MADURA MCCORMACK, Political Reporter
1st Sep 2020 3:42 PM
RESIDENTS in pandemic-ravaged jurisdictions are "absolutely" fleeing to the Northern Territory, Chief Minister Michael Gunner has said.

Mr Gunner, in one of his first press conferences since the election, said he'd been briefing his National Cabinet colleagues about "coronavirus refugees", or residents that are fleeing from interstate to live in the pandemic-free Territory.

"We're obviously talking to people as they come in to our Howard Springs (mandatory quarantine) facility," he said.

Mr Gunner, sharing an anecdote from polling day, said he had met a former Territory teacher who had returned.

She revealed, as she was praising the facilities at Howard Springs, that she was in fact a teacher in Victoria and since all teaching was happening online, she opted to move to the Territory since she'd be freer to move around and it would not impact her day-to-day work.

"So, sorry (Victorian Premier) Dan (Andrews), we're taking your Victorians," Mr Gunner said.

"This is a much better place to live.

"I gave her some laksa instructions and she's all over it, they're here to stay."

madura.mccormack@news.com.au

    

 

Originally published as 'Coronavirus refugees' fleeing to the NT from southern states

