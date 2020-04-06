Coronavirus QLD: all you need to know today

The 2020 Ekka has been cancelled for only the third time in its 144-year history, falling victim to the coronavirus pandemic, with organisers confirming when we can next expect the show to take place.

There have been four more COVID-19 deaths confirmed this morning, taking the national death toll to 39.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia is now approaching 6000.

Despite Queensland recording its lowest rise in COVID-19 cases in weeks, frontline health workers could face long-term isolation under a State Government plans.

And hospital staff who say they are risking their lives working during the coronavirus are considering taking action after their promised pay rises for last year were shelved last week.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has closed three beaches after a weekend of continued defiance on social distancing rules.

The Spit, Surfers Paradise and Coolangatta will all be closed from tomorrow after hundreds of Gold Coasters and out of towners from Brisbane flocked to the sand to enjoy the picture perfect weather.

And while many Australians heeded government advice and stayed at home this weekend, others found themselves on the wrong side of both the front door and the law.

The police came knocking at a party of Australian Federal Police recruits on Friday night, about 150 cars were stopped at a rally in Brisbane on Saturday night and one man found himself behind bars on Sunday night after allegedly wedging the fire exit door of his Perth hotel open so he could escape quarantine undetected.

Coronavirus disruptions to education would mean an extra year of school for every Australian student under a worst-case scenario the federal government is desperately trying to avoid.

Meanwhile RLX has postponed this week's regular cattle sale at CQLX in Gracemere after discovering a staff member had close contact with a person who has now tested positive to COVID-19.

Australian casual workers have had their hopes dashed after it was confirmed this morning that those who had been in a job for less than 12 months would not receive the JobKeeper payment.

Controversial virus cruise ship the Ruby Princess has docked in NSW with hundreds of sick crew thought to be infected with the deadly virus.

Meanwhile the Queen has evoked the wartime spirit as she thanked Brits and the NHS for their tireless efforts fighting the virus and promised better times are ahead.

She urged millions in the UK and around the Commonwealth to remain "united and resolute" and that soon "better days will return".

Also in the UK, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

Scott Morrison has received a surge of support for his leadership of the coronavirus pandemic and is now the most popular thing about the Australian government, according to a new poll.

While we're still allowed to venture to the grocery store, supermarket shoppers have grown accustomed to the sight of empty shelves and bare aisles over the past six weeks - particularly when on the hunt for toilet paper or a packet of pasta.

And according to Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci, panic buyers aren't showing any signs of slowing. In fact, they've now got their eye on a couple of new hot-ticket items.

And it's not just food for us that's flying off the shelves.

Australian pet owners have been panic buying items for their beloved animals as the coronavirus pandemic continues - and there are some new restrictions.

On a lighter note, in times of a crisis humanity has always turned to humour, and thousands of hilarious memes have begun circulating on social media making light of COVID-19.

