YEAR OFF: The 1770 Festival was to mark the 250th anniversary of Captain Cook’s landing.
Coronavirus puts paid to another popular community event

30th Mar 2020 4:26 PM
ORGANISERS have canned this year’s 1770 Festival in response to COVID-19 and government restrictions surrounding community events.

May’s festival had been due to mark the 250th landing of Captain James Cook’s landing at Seventeen Seventy.

“Our volunteer event team have been planning for this historic 250th anniversary of Lt Cook’s landing on the shores of 1770, for many years” event manager Debbie O’Flaherty said.

“We have been working hand-in-hand with our traditional custodians, Gooreng Gooreng, who have been performing and sharing their culture with us, since the 1770 Festival’s inception in 1992, and we are all saddened the efforts will now not come to fruition this May,” she said.

Ms O’Flaherty said the festival team apologise for any inconvenience caused by the cancellation.

“Importantly we would like to thank all our supportive sponsors, suppliers and patrons for their patience and understanding at this time of uncertainty,” she said.

Ms O’Flaherty said the festival team would now begin planning next year’s festival, which will be held from May 21-23.

Anyone with inquiries can email events@dctc.com.au.

