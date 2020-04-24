CORONAVIRUS MYSTERY: Council says case not as it seems

VIRUS: When Queensland Health released further data to explain where the state had been impacted by coronavirus, the North Burnett was listed. Photo: File

QUEENSLAND Health has announced a confirmed case of coronavirus in the North Burnett with their latest data release, however North Burnett Regional Council Mayor Rachel Chambers said it's not as it seems.

When Queensland Health released further data to explain where the state had been impacted by coronavirus, the North Burnett was listed.

This new data shows the North Burnett has had one positive case of coronavirus.

Ms Chambers said this is incorrect due to a small administration process.

"I just want to make it clear they were never in the North Burnett while infected," she said.

"As it stands the North Burnett still has zero confirmed coronavirus cases.

"But due to privacy and instructions from Queensland Health there really isn't too much we know or can say."

Ms Chambers said the North Burnett had been labelled as having a confirmed case despite it being unconfirmed whether the patient was actually from the North Burnett.

"They came from overseas to Brisbane airport when they were infected," she said.

"When you travel to Australia from overseas you are required to put in where you intend on going next.

"This person put the North Burnett as their destination.

"Which is why now the North Burnett has been labelled as having a confirmed case.

"But really we have no idea because of privacy. We don't know if they're from the North Burnett and went overseas on a holiday, or if they're from overseas and were just planning on visiting the North Burnett for work.

"And we have no way of knowing because of patient confidentiality."

Ms Chambers said despite all of the mystery surrounding this case they could confirm the patient was tested in Brisbane, and then isolated there until their recovery.

"We were told about this and the case by QLD Health quite a few weeks ago," she said.

"But we weren't allowed to say anything.

"We were only allowed to inform the North Burnett and talk about the matter now that QLD Health has decided to release the location data."

Ms Chambers said she could confirm the patient didn't leave Brisbane or visit the North Burnett while infected.