Coronavirus: Letter issued to parents

A BUNDABERG school has issued a letter concerning the coronavirus.

The letter which was issued to students, parents and faculty at Bundaberg State High School, referenced a recent social media post discussing a student.

“Please be assured that we treat the safety and welfare of our students and staff with the highest concern,” the letter said.

“Bundaberg State High School is aware of a recent social media post referring to the Coronavirus and a student at risk at the school. This post is not true.”

The letter is dated February 1 and was also posted on the school’s Facebook page.

“Bundaberg SHS is following the advice of the health authorities in relation to the novel Coronavirus,” it said.

“The current Queensland Health advice is that returned travellers who have visited China (including Hong Kong) cannot attend school, childcare or TAFE for 14 days after leaving China (including Hong Kong). This includes students, teachers and anyone who works or attends these facilities.”

It is unknown if any students or teachers from the school have travelled to China in the last 14 days.

The school referred parents and caregivers to the Queensland Health website, for updates on the issue.