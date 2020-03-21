Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
North Queensland should be quarantined from the rest of Australia, maverick Kennedy MP Bob Katter has said, in a controversial measure.
North Queensland should be quarantined from the rest of Australia, maverick Kennedy MP Bob Katter has said, in a controversial measure.
Politics

Controversial MP wants large swathe of state sealed off

by MADURA MCCORMACK
21st Mar 2020 7:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NORTH Queensland should be quarantined from the rest of Australia, maverick Kennedy MP Bob Katter has said, in a controversial measure that includes the Federal Government providing an urgent $1 billion loan pot for the region immediately.

It comes after the Tasmanian government made the unprecedented call to deploy the island's "moat", forcing all travellers into the state into 14 days of mandatory self-isolation.

Mr Katter, citing the high death toll in Italy from coronavirus, said it was time to shut North Queensland's doors to the rest of the world in order to keep the region safe from the disease.

The border in this instance would be somewhere north of Marlborough, with a line drawn out west to Boulia and the Queensland-NT border.

Freight would be allowed through, but there would be checkpoints, and prime movers had to either fumigate their cabs and change drivers, or transfer containers between vehicles.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Queensland jumped by 40 on Friday to a total of 184, with a majority of those still in the southeast corner.

The number of cases in Mr Katter's version of North Queensland to date have been relatively low when compared to southeast Queensland, with two confirmed cases in Mackay, two in Townsville, and one in Cairns.

So it's not too late to shut the gate to the rest of the world he said, because "we are totally pure, pristine".

And because the tourism industry "has fallen through the floor", there's not much more damage that can be done to the northern economy.

He's also calling for the Federal Government to make a $1 billion loan facility available for North Queenslanders so that businesses or residents impacted by the crippling effects of coronavirus will be able to survive.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Coronavirus: Katter calls for NQ to be sealed off

bob katter coronavirus editors picks health politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man fined for butchering police negotiation tactic

        premium_icon Man fined for butchering police negotiation tactic

        News A man has been fined after he hindered police from using a negotiating tactic in a matter unrelated to him.

        Call to support local businesses

        premium_icon Call to support local businesses

        News “I can’t think of a time when the mood of the business community has ever been like...

        Should councillors vote on land purchases?

        premium_icon Should councillors vote on land purchases?

        News A MAYORAL candidate has blasted a council process of buying land without...

        Q&A: Bundaberg’s proposed Level 5 Hospital

        premium_icon Q&A: Bundaberg’s proposed Level 5 Hospital

        News WE ASK local candidates for their insight into where a proposed Level 5 hospital...