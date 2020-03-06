Coronavirus fever clinic set up in Brisbane hospital

A coronavirus fever clinic has opened in a Brisbane hospital in response to an increase in people presenting with concerns they have contracted the virus.

The clinic, which is designed for pandemics, opened at 2pm and will create a streamlined process for those concerned they have contracted the virus.

Health Minister Steven Miles said the clinic was organised due to an increase in people presenting to the hospital with concerns they had the virus.

Mr Miles said all hospitals across the state are now prepared with clinics in place if needed.

"It will allow them (hospital staff) to manage that flow better to provide dedicated care to those potential coronavirus cases presenting with respiratory symptoms while still ensuring the day to day work of the emergency department is unaffected," he said.

"All of our hospitals are ready to set these clinics up quickly when they see demand increase - it's been running pretty consistently at GCUH for a while now, RBWH have had theirs set up and down based on demand, the PA similarly - all of our hospitals across the state are ready to set up these fever clinics if and when they're required."

Health Minister Steven Miles using hand sanitiser at Fever Clinic at The Prince Charles Hospital, Rode Rd, Chermside, Brisbane, 6th of March 2020. (AAP Image/Attila Csaszar)

Prince Charles director of infectious diseases Dr Alex Chaudhuri said 90 people have been tested at the hospital in the past six weeks.

People will have a nose and throat swab as part of the assessment.

"The fever clinic has been set up so anyone concerned will be screened by a nurse at the front door and a short screening process will ascertain whether they are suitable for the clinic and they will be handed a surgical mask and they will be directed to the dedicated fever clinic which is a safe and accessible place for people to be assessed," he said.

"The staff are well informed and well trained. We have very robust infection control policies.

"We are gradually seeing an increase in the number of people coming through.

"We are prepared for the worst and hoping for the best. Our plan is to be adaptable and resilient and keep our staff informed and certainly increasing our capacity in the fever clinic is part of that strategy to deal with the increasing numbers."

Dr Chaudhuri said up to seven people could be assessed at one time.

"The clinic at the moment will run for eight hours a day - we could potentially see 50 patients through that clinic," he said.

"If a person is concerned about coronavirus, they should come to this clinic."