CORONAVIRUS: Elections to go ahead amid pandemic

AS FEARS around the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 continue to grow, the Electoral Commission of Queensland has confirmed that the local government elections will not be postponed at this stage.

A spokesperson said ECQ will continue to monitor the situation and follow advice from the Queensland Chief Health Officer about how to take appropriate measures.

"The current advice provided by Queensland Health is that there is no need to cancel mass gatherings or events or take additional precautions to normal practice," the spokesperson said.

Fines for not voting will still apply if you do not have a valid reason to do so.

Those wishing to nominate for postal voting must register by 7pm March 16 by filling out a postal vote application form or applying online.

More than 200,000 people have registered for postal voting state-wide at this stage, with about 4000 of those being in Ipswich. These postal vote registrations numbers are broadly aligned with those during other election events.

The World Health Organisation officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic this morning, meaning it is now classified as a wide-spread disease, after infecting more than 120,000 people world-wide and killing more than 4,000 since it was first reported in Wuhan, China in December.

"WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction"-@DrTedros #COVID19 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

Queensland has had 20 confirmed cases so far, with the closest to Ipswich being a Logan man who was diagnosed on March 4, after returning from a trip to Dubai in late February.

Current advice to protect yourself from the coronavirus is to practice good hand and respiratory hygiene such as: cleaning hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rubs; covering your nose and mouth with a tissue or flexed elbow when coughing or sneezing; avoiding contact with anyone who has symptoms such as fever, a cough, sore throat, fatigue, and shortness of breath; and staying home if you are unwell.

Visit the Queensland Health website for more information on the coronavirus.

