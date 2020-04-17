Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Coronavirus death toll rises to 64

by STAFF WRITERS, Mercury
17th Apr 2020 2:37 PM

A SEVENTH Tasmanian has died from coronavirus.

The 72-year-old man died this morning at the Mersey Community Hospital at Latrobe, Premier Peter Gutwein said.

"On behalf of the Government, I extend my deepest condolences to the man's family, friends and loved ones,'' he said.

"This is another sad reminder that this disease takes lives, and we must do everything we can to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"I again ask Tasmanians to work with us, do the right thing, stay home and save lives."

It is the sixth death from coronavirus on the North-West Coast, where an outbreak of the virus has occurred in recent weeks.

More than 6500 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in Australia, with 2926 in New South Wales, 1302 in Victoria, 1007 in Queensland, 433 in South Australia, 535 in Western Australia, 180 in Tasmania, 103 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.

More to come.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus death toll editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Mortar shell discovered last week found to be hollow

        premium_icon UPDATE: Mortar shell discovered last week found to be hollow

        News The Army Disposal Unit arrived last Thursday night at Steptoe St.

        Eidsvold police to lead dawn service amid COVID-19

        premium_icon Eidsvold police to lead dawn service amid COVID-19

        Community Unprecedented times won’t be getting in the way of Eidsvold remembering their...

        • 17th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
        CQU’s online cohort just got bigger

        premium_icon CQU’s online cohort just got bigger

        News With nearly 50 years of distance education, CQU has embraced the need for online...

        Coronavirus: Qld records another six cases overnight

        premium_icon Coronavirus: Qld records another six cases overnight

        Health Single-digit rise in state’s coronavirus cases