Coronavirus ‘complacency’ in Burnett could harm businesses

CORONAVIRUS COMPLACENCY: Biggenden Chamber of Commerce president Kevin Edwards warns that coronavirus compacency could harm businesses in the region. Picture: Sam Turner

BIGGENDEN’S Chamber of Commerce has warned that coronavirus complacency could potentially harm a region fighting back against a recession.

Queensland will officially close its borders to NSW and VIC as of midnight Saturday, August 8, after another recorded case of coronavirus was confirmed today.

North Burnett businesses have only bounced back from the last wave of restrictions, which reduced hospitality businesses to takeaway sales only.

Chamber of commerce president Kevin Edwards said businesses could miss out on the “cream” of tourism cashflow if complacency occurs.

“It depends on the level of restrictions, but we need to promote our area as ‘Biggenden safe’,” he said.

“As long as everyone complies with social distancing, we can prevent a further outbreak in our region.”

Mr Edwards believes if a Victorian level of restrictions applied to the North Burnett, it would make the atmosphere for businesses to operate extremely difficult.

“If you can’t come and sit down at a cafe due to in house dining being restricted, it would have an enormous impact on business,” he said.

“It has a flow on affect for employment in the town.

“The next thing you’d see is beer deliveries being chucked out due to it being stale, and so on.”

Mr Edwards acknowledged the large amount of grey nomads and holiday motorcyclists entering the region regularly each week, saying travel restrictions would severely impact the town’s economy.

“There’s considerably more people going out to the dam now, with residents seeing campervans and caravans regularly head out there,” he said.

“On the odd occasion you’d see specialty cars come through, along with motorcyclists.

“All of which pump money into the economy through the week and on weekends.”

He cited further businesses impacted included mechanics, who regularly receive business from out of town travellers.

“If it were to hit our area, Jobseeker payments would play a large role in keeping the money coming in for families too," he said.

“The important thing we need to be aware is complacency.”