Coronavirus breakdown: Coast’s 22 cases in detail

TWO more people have tested positive on the Sunshine Coast for coronavirus today, bringing the region's total to 22.

This month, Queensland Health has confirmed 22 people on the Coast have tested positive to COVID-19, including the only death in the state.

The department announced this afternoon that two people between the ages of 19 and 76 were the latest confirmed cases.

HOW THE CASES ADDED UP:

Coralie Williamson, who was stranded on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, was the first known case to be treated on the Sunshine Coast but has since been discharged from Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The region's second confirmed case was an 81-year-old man who returned from Thailand. He was in a stable condition and being treated at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A 38-year-old Maleny woman and her partner, a 42-year-old woman, also tested positive after the former travelled from London through Dubai. The couple were in isolation and being treated at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A 77-year-old Tewantin woman was the only patient in Queensland to have died from COVID-19.

The Japara Aged Care resident flew to Sydney on March 13, when her condition deteriorated significantly. She was rushed to hospital immediately on landing but could not be revived.

Contract tracing was being managed by authorities.

The Daily understands a further five people including a 61-year-old woman, a 47-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, a 39-year-old woman and one other are being managed by the Sunshine Coast Public Health Unit.

Specific details on another 12 patients who have tested positive in the past few days have not been provided.

Anyone in insolation can call the Community Recovery Hotline on 1800 173 349 for support.