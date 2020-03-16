Corona's risk to Bundy small businesses and what you can do

BUNDY BUSINESS: Michael Boon from Boon's Crystals is offering an online service for those at home.

BUNDY BUSINESS: Michael Boon from Boon's Crystals is offering an online service for those at home. Mike Knott

WHILE many are fearful of their physical health in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the region's small businesses have a worry all of their own.

Bundaberg businesses have already taken to social media to ask anyone with cold or flu symptoms to refrain from using their services, including beauty and hair salons.

Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Tim Sayre says there's a need to organise some kind of stimulus packages for small businesses who become affected by coronavirus, because after a tough quarter, a two-week bout of isolation could spell death for small operators.

Mr Sayre used the hypothetical example of a hair salon with an owner, two permanent staff and one casual employee.

If an infected person came from overseas and had their hair done before feeling symptoms, those three workers and the salon owner would have to self-isolate for 14 days, leaving the owner to pay sick leave to staff without receiving an income.

"I really don't want to see any business fall on hard times and close because somebody thought they were well," he said.

Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Tim Sayre. Mike Knott

But Mr Sayre also cautioned against avoiding local businesses if people were feeling well and hadn't recently been overseas.

"We don't want people to self-isolate when there's nothing wrong with them," he said.

"If you're fine, go spend that $750 at the local shops."

Mr Sayre said the chamber would be reaching out to the government in coming days to call for assistance for any local small business who may need to go into isolation.

"A lot of small businesses wouldn't be able to survive," he said.

Businesses such as Bug Me Pest Solutions and Carpet Cleaning have announced they are training their staff in good hygiene practices to minimise risk to locals, particularly the elderly.

In addition, they've asked customers to advise them if they feel unwell or have recently been overseas.

CBD cafe Leaf n Bean has announced a temporary ban on reusable cups.

Hair salon Headquarters on Targo called for locals to keep supporting all small businesses, but to avoid visiting if feeling unwell.

Michael Boon, of Boon's Crystals, called on locals to follow health advice and offered his online store as an option for anyone wanting to avoid personal contact.

Makers of kombucha drinks HOTI said anyone wanting a personal delivery could contact them on Facebook.