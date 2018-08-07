Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating a violent home invasion in Corio. Picture: Mitch Bear
Police are investigating a violent home invasion in Corio. Picture: Mitch Bear
Crime

Man threatened with taser in home invasion

by RUSTY WOODGER
7th Aug 2018 12:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 60-YEAR-OLD man has been hospitalised after a violent home invasion in Corio this morning.

The victim was kicked and threatened with a taser when three men broke into the Carmarthen Drive home around 2.15am.

The trio were wearing face masks at the time. Investigators have been told the men made demands for the victimâ€™s car keys but fled empty-handed.

The victim was taken to hospital with a non-life threatening head injury, while a woman who was also home at the time was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.gov.au

assault home invasion taser

Top Stories

    The most winning Oz Lotto numbers ahead of $70m jackpot

    premium_icon The most winning Oz Lotto numbers ahead of $70m jackpot

    News TONIGHT'S Oz Lotto has jackpotted to $70 million - which is clearly nothing to be sneezed at.

    • 7th Aug 2018 12:21 PM
    Hinkler reps go head to head in cashless card Senate hearing

    premium_icon Hinkler reps go head to head in cashless card Senate hearing

    Politics Senate Community Affairs Committee hears arguments at hearing

    • 7th Aug 2018 11:29 AM
    Love scam: Woman catfishing on Facebook during alleged fraud

    premium_icon Love scam: Woman catfishing on Facebook during alleged fraud

    Crime Police claim one of the women also used online dating site RSVP.

    Local Partners