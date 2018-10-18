Oates ends Broncos speculation

Corey Oates will sign a new deal with the Broncos.

Corey Oates will sign a new deal with the Broncos. Renee Albrecht

COREY Oates' lengthy contract saga is over with the Queensland Origin star agreeing to sacrifice more than $200,000 to pledge his future to the Broncos.

The Courier-Mail can reveal Oates will sign an extended deal with the Broncos in the next fortnight, quashing speculation the Maroons winger will follow coach Wayne Bennett out of Red Hill.

Oates last month claimed he would not stay at the Broncos if Bennett left, a situation that became reality a fortnight ago when Brisbane powerbrokers terminated the super coach for the 2020 season.

Oates will give up a fortune to stay with Brisbane. (AAP Image/Darren England)

But Oates will put aside the Bennett brouhaha to remain loyal to the Broncos club that signed him as a teenager.

The 23-year-old stood to earn more elsewhere - he attracted $600,000 offers from Sydney clubs and fielded interest from the Dragons, Cowboys and Newcastle - but Oates will take less in his quest to be a Bronco for life.

The Broncos are in the final stages of negotiations and plan to announce Oates' retention before November 1. His manager George Mimis confirmed Oates had no plans to quit the club.

It’s a huge boost for the Broncos (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

"A new contract for Corey is imminent," Mimis said.

"We have had very respectful and promising negotiations.

"We've had some expressions of interest from the market but at no stage have we entered into negotiations with anyone else because it was always Corey's desire to remain a Bronco.

"Both parties are keen to continue a successful relationship. Corey's preference was to always stay at the Broncos."

Matt Lodge’s future is next to get sorted. (Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Oates' new deal will come as a relief for Brisbane's recruitment-and-retention committee, who will now turn their attention to securing off-contract duo Matt Lodge and Tevita Pangai Jr.

The hulking Maroon had a superb year, scoring 18 tries from 23 games and reclaiming his Origin jumper. His importance to the Broncos was underscored at their awards night last week when he was named best back and the fans' players' player.

The Oates saga dragged on for the entire season as the winger looked to sever ties with his previous management, but there are now no impediments to Brisbane finalising a new deal.

Brisbane recruitment-and-retention committee member Darren Lockyer praised Oates for not chasing more lucrative offers.

"He will stay at the Broncos," Lockyer said.

"In the short term Corey will have to take a lot less money than he could have got elsewhere but I think he was thinking long-term.

"Corey sees that he is at a good club with good systems and a good support network and opportunities off the field.

"That's a good sign of Corey's maturity, to know he has made a sacrifice from a financial perspective, but in the long term, it's a smart decision."

Oates is looking at a future without Bennett. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

Bennett lauded Oates' development on and off the field in recent years.

"He is a wonderful athlete," he said. "When I came back in 2015 he was in his third year of first grade and the change in him has been enormous.

"He's much more team orientated these days. His work ethic has improved a great deal and he is a pleasure to have in the team."