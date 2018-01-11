Corbin is ready for the test

THE BEST: New Zealand cyclist Corbin Strong is in Bundaberg for the Auswide Bank International Cycling Spectacular.

CYCLING: Corbin Strong knows if he doesn't win in Bundaberg this weekend, his brother Hayden will be the first to tell him all about it.

The New Zealand rider is in the Rum City this week to compete at the Auswide Bank International Cycling Spectacular.

He arrives just over one year after his brother competed, in 2016, as Hayden claimed the 100-lap madison in the elite class with overall points winner and fellow New Zealander Josh Scott.

The 17-year-old is now hoping to do the same this weekend, when he competes with New Zealander Harrison Waine.

"I'll get a bit of s--- from him (Hayden) if I don't win that one,” Corbin said.

"His partner said 'You better get your name on the trophy underneath his.'”

It's been a busy 12 months for Corbin with the teenager juggling both his school commitments and racing.

In one week he won three Oceania titles and completed four exams.

He comes to Bundy as the number one junior omnium rider in the world and third in the 3km pursuit rankings.

Corbin is also part of Team Skoda Racing for this year.

"This year is looking much the same, last year at school, so hopefully I get that all sorted,” he said.

"Big goal (for 2018) will be junior track worlds for me as well and hopefully going to Europe for a week on the road.”

The focus now is on Bundaberg and hopefully doing well in the races with a scratch handicap.

"With the older boys, there's going to be some tough racing,” he said.

"It will definitely be good training ahead of the (NZ) track nationals next month.

Racing starts tomorrow and ends Saturday.