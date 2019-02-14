Corbin aims for a strong Bundy meet

NEW RACE SUIT: Takalvans mascot Fang, worn by Corbin Strong, and Braden Krebs at the start-finish line at the Kevin Brodgen Velodrome.

NEW RACE SUIT: Takalvans mascot Fang, worn by Corbin Strong, and Braden Krebs at the start-finish line at the Kevin Brodgen Velodrome. Brian Cassidy

CYCLING: New Zealander Corbin Strong knows he will need to 'Fang' it around the course better than he did today in Bundaberg to win this weekend.

Strong is one of the headline riders for the Auswide Bank Cyclefest International and will compete with the Takalvans team with fellow New Zealander Jarred Treymayne in the UCI madison and other events including the criterium.

The 18-year-old competed at the event last year but was given his first taste of the velodrome in interesting circumstances yesterday as he tested out the aerodynamic capabilities of the Takalvans official mascot - Fang.

Strong, wearing the mascot suit, did a 37.17 second time from a standing start.

New Zealand cyclist Corbin Strong is in Bundaberg for the Auswide Bank International Cycling Spectacular. Mike Knott BUN100118CYCLING1

Not bad for someone who couldn't see where he was going at times.

He's now hoping to go faster when he competes and follow in his brother's footsteps.

Hayden Strong won the madison in 2016 with Corbin unable to achieve the feat last year, which has led to his brother reminding him constantly about it.

"Unfortunately I didn't win as much as he did the year he came," he said.

"I'm back this year to do what Hayden did two years ago.

"The performances are not looking too bad heading into Bundaberg."

Strong won the points race, silver in the scratch and bronze in the omnium at his national titles last week in Cambridge.

But the former junior world champion knows that form means nothing as he goes from an indoor wooden velodrome to an outdoor concrete track that is longer in distance.

"Hopefully I can bring what I learnt last year into racing this year and get some good results and put on a good result for the Bundaberg crowd," he said.

There will be more on the Cyclefest in Thursday's paper with a preview of the criterium.