Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An research team has received funding from the Great Barrier Reef Foundation to develop bacteria for corals.
An research team has received funding from the Great Barrier Reef Foundation to develop bacteria for corals.
Environment

Coral ‘probiotics’ could prevent bleaching on GBR

17th Dec 2018 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SCIENTIFIC study aimed at developing coral "probiotics" that could prevent bleaching is being taken to the next level.

An international research team has received funding from the Great Barrier Reef Foundation to develop bacteria for corals to protect them from heat stress.

The funding will help the team, which includes scientists from Brazil, the US, the UK and James Cook University will be taking native beneficial bacteria already present naturally in the Reef, and use them in a targeted way to increase the corals' resilience.

Anna Marsden, Managing Director of the Great Barrier Reef Foundation appearing at an Inquiry into the Great Barrier Reef 2050 Partnership Program in the Environment and Communications References Committee at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith
Anna Marsden, Managing Director of the Great Barrier Reef Foundation appearing at an Inquiry into the Great Barrier Reef 2050 Partnership Program in the Environment and Communications References Committee at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith

The team will be able to accelerate their research and seek new methods to scale up the application of the science for use on coral reefs.

Great Barrier Reef Foundation managing director Anna Marsden (above) said: "The idea of giving probiotics to corals to improve their health is just like people taking probiotic yoghurts full of good bacteria to counter the negative effects of taking antibiotics when they're treating an infection."

More Stories

coral bleaching environment great barrier reef

Top Stories

    System 'failed' child sex offender: Supreme Justice

    premium_icon System 'failed' child sex offender: Supreme Justice

    Crime A BRISBANE judge has hit out at the legal system he upholds after a Bundaberg sex offender was refused access to rehabilitation programs.

    • 17th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Bundy school's big plans for solar-powered classrooms

    premium_icon Bundy school's big plans for solar-powered classrooms

    News The school will save $125,000 a year on their energy bill

    • 17th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Cyclone downgraded but rain still forecast for area

    premium_icon Cyclone downgraded but rain still forecast for area

    Weather Owen's rains expected to fall today

    • 17th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    12 things to do this school holidays

    premium_icon 12 things to do this school holidays

    Whats On 12 things to do this school holidays

    • 17th Dec 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners