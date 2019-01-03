Menu
CHAMBER CLOSURE: Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan confirmed the Coral Coast Chamber of Commerce will close this year.
Coral Coast Chamber of Commerce to close doors

Katie Hall
3rd Jan 2019 5:00 AM
THE doors of the Coral Coast Chamber of Commerce are set to close this year.

But its not all bad news for the current members, who will be given the chance to join the larger Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce.

It's a move Bundaberg Chamber president Yale Morgan said was set to bring more networking opportunities to members.

"Members will have access to a larger membership base, a diverse base,” Mr Morgan said.

"For both regions and the point of view of tourism and businesses, it's about coming together and giving the previous Coral Coast chamber more opportunities to have a larger core of knowledge from people when it comes to growing a business.

"We see it as a great chance for the coast and to be able to bring all our businesses, coastal or in town, together and benefit each other.”

President of the Coral Coast Chamber of Commerce David Wise said the decision was a hard one to make, but he was hopeful for the future.

"It's a sign of the times, I think if you ask any volunteer organisation you'd find many are struggling with numbers and we were no different,” Mr Wise said.

"It's difficult to get people to share the workload of running an organisation and fortunately we have the Bundaberg team and Bundaberg tourism who are both strong.”

He said the move was logical for the Coral Coast Chamber, and regular meetings will still be held.

"There wasn't much point that we saw, trying to do much of the same job when we were struggling for numbers to run the thing, when those two organisations are strong and capable to represent the general business and tourism in the area,” he said.

"It was time to move forward and take a whole-of-region approach.”

