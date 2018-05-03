Menu
POLICE: Do you recognise this vehicle and person?
Crime

Police want to talk to hooded man after CCTV camera theft

3rd May 2018 12:01 PM

BUNDABERG police are seeking public assistance to help identify a vehicle and male person who may be able to assist with current stealing investigations.

The thefts occurred about 3am on April 14 and about 4am on April 16 at an address in Brickworks Circuit, Svensson Heights.

The property reported stolen includes a toolbox and CCTV cameras.

 

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said the vehicle was described as a dark grey or black Ford Falcon sedan with white/grey stripes.

"The male person is described as wearing gloves, grey and black hoodie, black shoes and a black face mask," Snr Const Loftus said.

If you have any information which may assist investigators, phone police on 4153 9111 and quote reference number QP1800696488.

 

