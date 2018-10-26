Cops told to divert alleged youth offenders from prison

QUEENSLAND police have been told to try to keep kiddie crims out of jail as the State Government scrambles to cope with overcrowded youth detention centres.

The Bulletin can reveal police across the state have been directed to use their discretion when dealing with juveniles as authorities look to cut down on the number of youths behind bars.

There were 97 children locked up at the Cleveland Youth Detention yesterday, while 132 youths were at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre.

The facilities have a capacity of 96 and 130 respectively.

It is understood if a juvenile has to be taken into custody on remand they will be sent to the Brisbane Watch House until numbers at the youth prisons reduce.

This process is expected to stretch already strained police resources as each transfer would require supervision.

Police sources said cops were becoming increasingly frustrated with young offenders who they blame for a current crime wave in Townsville.

They said officers would continue to hold problem youths accountable for their actions but had been told to prioritise keeping kids away out of detention when possible.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said the suggestion that police were being directed to not arrest people was 'nonsense'.

"The QPS advises that each incident is treated on its merits," Mr Ryan said.

Police Minister Mark Ryan. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt)

"If a matter warrants a person being taken into custody then that action will be taken."

The Minister guaranteed any juveniles placed in watch houses would be separated from adults.

The LNP has slammed the Government's inability to deal with the state's remand issue.

About 87 per cent of juveniles in detention in Queensland are being held awaiting court appearances.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said diverting alleged offenders away from custody was an insult to victims.

"It is obscene that Annastacia Palaszczuk is wasting Queensland taxpayers' money shipping criminals around the state instead of addressing overcrowding issues and reducing local crime rates," Ms Frecklington said.

"For our hardworking police to be told not to arrest all youth offenders because there is no room shows how soft Labor is on dealing with the crime crisis in North Queensland.

"To hear that youth offenders will be sent to the Brisbane watch house due to overcrowding in our youth detention centres is a clear sign that Labor has lost control the youth justice system."

A spokeswoman for the Department of Child Safety, Youth and Women said when demand for places in youth detention was high the priority was to ensure the safety and security of young people and appropriate staff ratios were maintained at all times.

She said a number of actions and programs to address demand including the construction of an extra 16 beds at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre and 12 beds at Cleveland.