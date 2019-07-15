Cops stop missing Rockhampton kids outside Grafton

c c c c c c c

FOUR Queensland children aged 10 to 14 have been stopped outside Grafton in NSW in the Nissan Patrol 4WD they had driven from Rockhampton on a 1000km journey on Sunday.

One 14-year-old boy, two 13-year-old boys and a 10-year-old girl were driving a silver 2004 Nissan Patrol from Gracemere, in the Rockhampton region in the early hours of Sunday morning before heading south.

The group reportedly took fishing rods and cash from their homes.

One member of the group left a note to his family which said he was leaving.

The children were sighted across the NSW border, near Glen Innes, on Sunday afternoon after driving through Qld down the Leichhardt Highway and into NSW undetected.

A service station attendant at the Puma Service Station in Banana who reviewed CCTV of the incident said the driver of the car got out and filled up the car before driving off.

"They drove in like normal, you can see the bloke get out of the car and start filling it up,'' the attendant who asked not to be named said.

"He is really short. Look he barely even reaches the window.

"Then he just sorted himself out, got back in the car and drove off.

"No one else got out of the car but it looked like he was talking to someone else."

