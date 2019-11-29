Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are searching for a man at Caloundra this morning.
Police are searching for a man at Caloundra this morning.
Crime

EMERGENCY ZONE: Cops swarm key site in hunt for armed man

Shayla Bulloch
29th Nov 2019 10:26 AM | Updated: 10:54 AM

UPDATE 10.50AM: 

MULTIPLE police crews and a dog squad team have descended on Ormuz Ave, outside the CWA Hall in Caloundra.

Witnesses reported at least 3-4 police cars were at the scene, as the search for a 22-year-old man suspected to be armed continues. 

>>> HEAVILY ARMED TACTICAL POLICE CALLED IN TO EMERGENCY ZONE 

Police have declared a PSPA encompassing Queen Street, Bowman Road, the Esplanade and Edmund Street.

EARLIER:

POLICE have closed down several Sunshine Coast streets as they hunt for a man who is possibly armed.

Officers have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) in relation to reports of an armed man in Caloundra West this morning.

Officers said about 8am, the 22-year-old attended a Rosewood St address and became involved in a verbal altercation with a woman.

They believe the man made threats before leaving the property on foot claiming to be in possession of a firearm.

The declaration was made at 9.40am encompassing Queen St, Bowman Rd, the Esplanade and Edmund St.

Police are not aware if the man is still or was armed but are taking all necessary precautions.

His current whereabouts are not known.

The man is described as about 170cm tall, caucasian, fair complexion with mousy light hair.

Police are urging anyone who sights the man or has any information regarding his current whereabouts to not approach them and to immediately call triple-0 (000).

More Stories

armed man on the run sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police threats
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Breaking: Inquiry into Paradise Dam as problem revealed

        premium_icon Breaking: Inquiry into Paradise Dam as problem revealed

        News THE State Government has announced there will be an independent inquiry into Paradise Dam’s construction.

        • 29th Nov 2019 11:00 AM
        • 2 JEHOVAHSWIFE
        ‘Punched by Mike Tyson’: Car swap saves driver’s life

        premium_icon ‘Punched by Mike Tyson’: Car swap saves driver’s life

        News Truckie hits cow head-on, calls for farmers to do this one thing.

        Mine CEO reveals decision date on bauxite mine

        premium_icon Mine CEO reveals decision date on bauxite mine

        Business However, warns that board might walk away if they sense an “Adani-type situation”...

        Sex assault ended in brutal murder of 'decent' dad Gary Ryan

        premium_icon Sex assault ended in brutal murder of 'decent' dad Gary Ryan

        Crime Life sentence for men who killed Queensland father Gary Ryan.