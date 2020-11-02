Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have seized 8kg of cocaine in a major drug bust at the Queensland-NSW border.
Police have seized 8kg of cocaine in a major drug bust at the Queensland-NSW border.
Crime

Cops seize 8kg of cocaine in border checkpoint bust

by Danielle O’Neal
2nd Nov 2020 12:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two men have been caught allegedly trying to bring millions of dollars worth of cocaine into Queensland.

Police said officers stopped a car occupied by two men in the northbound lanes of the Pacific Motorway at the QLD/NSW checkpoint about 3pm on October 30.

A search was conducted and 8kg of cocaine, as well as ecstasy and cannabis was found.

A 26-year-old Sippy Downs man has been charged with three counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possession of utensils.

Police have seized 8kg of cocaine at the Queensland border.
Police have seized 8kg of cocaine at the Queensland border.

 

The cocaine would be worth millions of dollars.
The cocaine would be worth millions of dollars.

 

A 31-year-old New Beith man was charged with one count of possession of dangerous drugs.

Both men have been remanded in custody and are due to reappear in Southport Magistrates Court on November 2.

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SICK SCAM: Bogus fundraiser set up for Kepnock murder victim

        Premium Content SICK SCAM: Bogus fundraiser set up for Kepnock murder victim

        News The “reprehensible” fake fundraiser claims the money is for funeral expenses

        Bushfire breaks out near Miriam Vale

        Premium Content Bushfire breaks out near Miriam Vale

        Breaking Firefighters are working to contain the blaze at Gindoran, south of Miriam Vale.

        Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep

        Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep

        News We can’t be trackside but you can still keep the tradition going at home and in the...

        Queensland’s death trap Takata suburbs revealed

        Premium Content Queensland’s death trap Takata suburbs revealed

        News Deadly Takata airbags remain in more than 90,000 cars