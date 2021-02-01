Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Naomi Kokkinos, 44, died in a car crash near Cloncurry on December 28.
Naomi Kokkinos, 44, died in a car crash near Cloncurry on December 28.
News

Cops search for witnesses to double fatal

Caitlan Charles
by
1st Feb 2021 7:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for two women who may have witnessed a fatal crash last year.

Police investigating the a double fatal traffic crash in Cloncurry are appealing for help.

About 6.35am a ute travelling on the Barkly Highway, 26km west of Cloncurry, collided with a road train.

Officers are hoping to speak to two potential witnesses of the crash.

The scene of the fatal crash near Cloncurry
The scene of the fatal crash near Cloncurry

Two women in a small white car were seen in the area at the time.

As a result of the crash, 44-year-old Naomi Kokkinos and a 17-year-old boy died.

The diver of the road train was flown to Mount Isa Base Hospital for treatment.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

If you have information, phone Policelink on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000, quoting the reference number QP2002659458.

You can also report information online.

 

 

 

caitlan.charles@news.com.au

Originally published as Cops search for witnesses to double fatal

More Stories

Show More
crash fatal crash fatality

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Oodles of Bundy cafe lovers vote for their fave

        Premium Content REVEALED: Oodles of Bundy cafe lovers vote for their fave

        News Readers answered the call of celebrity chef Matt Preston and the NewsMail to find Bundy’s favourite cafe.

        PHOTOS: Nine people police would like to speak to

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Nine people police would like to speak to

        News Do you have information that could help police with their investigations?

        What to expect from the weather this week

        Premium Content What to expect from the weather this week

        News While some areas in the state saw above average rainfall last month, Bundaberg...

        Giddy up: Race day sees biggest crowd since covid

        Premium Content Giddy up: Race day sees biggest crowd since covid

        News General admission was available at the gate of the Bundaberg race track for the...