Cops make cutest welfare check after call for help

ON THE JOB: Bundaberg police Constable Leon Hart was thrilled to check up on some cute and furry puppies.

NOT even Constable Leon Hart was able to resist to cuteness overload while responding to a call for help.

The Bundaberg police officer was only too happy to check on the welfare of these super cute pug puppies and their protective mother after an attempted break and enter of their home.

At about 3am last Friday the owner was woken by his dog barking and saw two men in his backyard attempting to gain entry to the rear locked door.

A police spokeswoman said it appeared at the time of the offence, a finger-sized hole had been made in the fly screen of the security door in an attempt to flick the lock.

The spokeswoman said this was a great example of how key locking the door and not relying solely on flicking the lock, could prevent entry into a home.

"And not to mention the added security of a barking dog,” she said.

"Ensuring that doors are key locked, even when you are home can help prevent thieves from grabbing items such as cash, credit cards, mobile phones and car keys.”

Thankfully, officers could report that the little pugs were safe and doing well.

Bundaberg police had warned residents to be vigilant about security after a spate of break-ins.

An 18-year-old Bundaberg South man was been charged with 17 offences including burglary with breaking, enter with intent, stealing and wilful damage.

Police will allege the man broke into multiple homes in the Bundaberg South, Walkervale and Avenell Heights areas and allegedly stole money, handbags, wallets and jewellery between August 3 and 11.