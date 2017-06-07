21°
Cops looking for driver after hit and run at intersection

Mikayla Haupt
| 7th Jun 2017 1:54 PM
CAN YOU HELP? Police are investigating a hit and run in Kepnock. Paul Donaldson BUN200517EMERGENC

POLICE are looking for witnesses after a man was hurt in a hit and run in Bundaberg.

District crime prevention co-ordinator Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said the male pedestrian was attempting to cross Elliott Heads Rd when he was hit and knocked to the ground by a silver Ford Falcon entering Elliott Heads Rd from Chards Rd about 10.30pm last Friday.

Snr Const Loftus said the hit and run happened at the intersection of Elliott Heads Rd, Robertson St and Chards Rd in Kepnock.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man, aged in his 30s, and was taken to Bundaberg Hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information or footage which may help investigators can phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote police reference QP1700962956.

