Cops issue massive fines to young men for unruly behaviour

MUNDUBBERA Police have issued a whopping $4264 worth of on-the-spot fines to four men in their 20s following a complaint received in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Sergeant Daniel Clarke said police were called to a Lyons St address at 12.30am on Saturday where four intoxicated men - aged 24, 25, 26 and 27 - were fined for public nuisance and trespass offences.

Sgt Clarke said the four men were from the Cairns region.

He said they were behaving in a "violent" manner in the vicinity of licensed premises and had also trespassed into the grounds and building of another nearby business premises.

Sgt Clarke said no damage was caused as a result of the trespass.

Each of the men was issued a $1066 fine and a 10-day ban from licensed premises in Mundubbera.

"Violent, disorderly and threatening behaviour in and around licensed venues will not be tolerated," Sgt Clarke said.

"Offenders can expect on-the-spot fines and licensed premises bans."

He also condemned "unruly behaviour" which affected other businesses.